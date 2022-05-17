Musician Connor Garvey set to release new album

PORTLAND, Maine — Five years in the making, Connor Garvey is set to release a new album titled, Another End of A Year.

Garvey said the project was started in 2017, and on a couple of occasions, he thought it might not happen.

The singer-songwriter said the writing for the album moves in and out of some intimate spaces. An album release party will take place on Thursday at One Longfellow Square in Portland. A second album release show will be held on May 26 at The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire.