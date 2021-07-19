Bursts of color in your garden attract the birds and bees

YARMOUTH, Maine — We stopped by Estabrook's Garden Center in Yarmouth where Tom Estabrook showed us a beautiful array of plants that help attract birds and bees to your garden. This week, he highlighted the following plants:
Garden Phlox, Volcano Phlox
Helianthus or Sunflowers “It’s Sunbelievable”
Scabiosa Butterfly Blue (bees just love this!)
Echinacea (Coneflower)
Lysimachia (white) Loosestrife (gooseneck loosestrife ... this variety is non-invasive and the hummingbirds like this!)
Sedum Night Embers - dark foliage all summer, flowers late summer/fall, great for bees and butterflies
Joe Pye Weed, chocolate
Monarda Bee Balm – dwarf variety Balmy Rose
Allium (great for bees)
Cardinal flower – Starship Deep Rose
Red Hot Poker Plant – hummingbirds love!
Crocosmia Lucifer - bee and hummingbird magnet!