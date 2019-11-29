Snowshoe with Santa

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Nordic Heritage Sport Club, Presque Isle. $5 kids (includes snowshoes), free for members. www.nordicheritagecenter.org

Little known fact: Santa loves to snowshoe. Join the big guy on the trails at the Nordic Heritage Sport Club for a guided hike, or explore the trails on your own. $5 admission for kids includes snowshoe rentals, or you can bring your own. After the snowshoe head back to the lodge for snacks and photos.

Santa Ride

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Gorham Bike and Ski, Portland. Free to ride. www.gorhambike.com

Santa’s a sporty chap, and when he’s not sleighing around, you might spot him riding his bike through town. At least, you’ll definitely see lots of Santas during the inaugural Santa Ride, hosted by Gorham Bike and Ski. Dress in your holiday ensemble of choice (ugly sweater, Santa suit, elf costume), and enjoy a leisurely group ride to Austin Street Brewery on Fox Street. $5 beers for participants.

Santa Sunday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Sunday River, Newry. $20 or more donation to the River Fund. www.sundayriver.com

Skiing. Dressed like Santa. This annual event at Sunday River fills up fast, so if you want to participate, make sure you’re hovering over your computer at noon on Dec. 2, when registration opens. It’s quite a sight to see, 200+ Santas taking to the slopes at Sunday River. So ready that Santa hat, suit, and beard, and ski all day. $20 donation goes to the River Fund.

Jingle Bell Run/Walk

9 a.m. (kids run), 9:30 a.m. (5K) Sunday, Dec. 8. Mast Landing School, 20 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport. $35 ($20 kids run). events.arthritis.org

You’re welcome to go all-out Santa for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk. Or elf it up. Or wait – run as a yeti! No matter what your inspiration, you’re encouraged to wear a holiday themed costume and run or walk to raise fund for the Arthritis Foundation. After party at Gritty’s.

Portland Trails Holiday Dash

11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Eastern Prom Trail (near Ri Ra), Portland. $40 race fee includes brunch and a ticket for pint of local beverage. trails.org

A little snow doesn’t stop Santa. And it shouldn’t stop a runner dressed like Santa. Who knows what the weather will be like on December 8, but whatever happens (sleet, sub-zero temperatures) know that your participation in this race benefits Portland Trails AND you’ll get free brunch and a beverage at Ri Ra Irish Pub afterward. Bonus.

Seaside Santa Dash 5K + 10K

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Live Cafe, Kennebunk. $35 (10k and 5k) and $10 (Elf Dash). https://runsignup.com/

If you don’t own your own Santa suit, never fear. The first 100 registrants of the Seaside Santa Dash get a free Santa suit. This event, which includes a 5K, a 10K, and kids “Elf Dash,” is part of Prelude in the Kennebunks and the course includes running on the beach and the roads. After the race, head to Live Cafe for a Shipyard beer (or whatever suits your fancy) during the the awards and after-party. Organizers are also collecting unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

