PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer from Archer's on the Pier and the Brass Compass is in the 207 kitchen at O'Maine Studios for this seasonal, hearty dish!

Cranberry Orange Stuffed Pork Chops

4 lean bone-in pork chops

1 onion, julienned

1 cup chopped cranberries

1 cup diced celery

1/2 stick butter

1 TBS chopped garlic

salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups orange juice

1 small loaf day old bread (or rolls, or baguette) torn in to small pieces

one whole orange

Saute onion, cranberries and celery in 1/2 stick of butter until onion is translucent. Add garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/2 cups orange juice, and bread. Add vegetable mixture and stir well until mixture is moistened.

Next, slice the orange and line a shallow baking sheet or pan that will hold the pork chops and stuffing. Place the pork chops on top of the sliced orange, and top with stuffing. Bake at 400 degrees about 20 to 25 minutes or until done.

