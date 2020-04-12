Easy sauces to toss with your homemade wings

Chef Charlie Giguere and Chef Mike Williams from Silver Street Tavern in Waterville preview their appearance on ReUp ME's Sunday Supper

WATERVILLE, Maine — Covid arrived in March, and every industry has felt the impact of this pandemic - but when restaurants were forced to initially close their doors and stop serving customers, that industry was hit hard. Slowly, the restaurant industry has begun to find its footing, and restaurants across the state are getting creative to figure out how they can serve their customers in this new normal.

The ReUp Maine Restaurant Relief Fund was created to directly support restaurants who are in the midst of reopening, rehiring, and restocking. It is anticipated that rebuilding of the Maine hospitality economy is going to take several years. The next 6 months will be critical to saving and helping to sustain Maine’s passionate restaurant owners. And with winter fast approaching, the outdoor dining that we are enjoying now will not likely be available.

Tonight, Chef Charlie Giguere and Chef Mike Williams from the Silver Street Tavern in Waterville prepare two tasty sauces you can use when you make wings.

Thai Sizzle Wings

Ingredients:

20 chicken wings, pre-cooked

½ cup minced garlic

½ cup sugar

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup vinegar

½ cup sriracha sauce

½ cup fish sauce

½ cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Cook your wings using your desired method Whisk all that together…and boom, you just made liquid fire! After sauce is complete, simply toss with your fully cooked wings… or serve as a dipping sauce, and Enjoy! **Both sauces are also great for stir fry’s with pork, seafood and of course chicken!

Silver Street Tavern Back Alley Wings

Ingredients:

20 chicken wings, pre-cooked

1oz dried ghost peppers

vegetable oil (just enough to cover the 1oz peppers)

½ cup minced garlic

½ cup sugar

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup vinegar

½ cup sriracha sauce

½ cup fish sauce

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp cayenne

Instructions:

Cook your wings using your desired method Roast 1oz dried ghost peppers in vegetable oil ( just enough to cover the peppers) for about 5 minutes. It will smell like coffee… Let that cool To the peppers, add all other ingredients Wisk all that together…and boom, you just made liquid fire! After sauce is complete, simply toss with your fully cooked wings… or serve as a dipping sauce, and Enjoy!

You can check out the website in advance of each Sunday Supper, purchase the ingredients, and follow along as chefs from all over the state create their signature dishes and walk you (the viewer) through the steps.