We head north to the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair to make Poutine

It all starts with Maine potatoes.

SINCLAIR, Maine — As part of the Sunday Supper Series from Taste Maine, chefs and flavors from across the state are being showcased to raise awareness -- and hopefully funds -- to support the hospitality industry.

Maine restaurants, bars, tasting rooms, and markets are struggling to adapt to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. O'Maine Studios has launched ReUp ME - hosting a series of Sunday Suppers, and launching the Maine Restaurant Relief Fund with the goal of raising money and awarding grants to restaurants in all 16 counties.

Tonight, we meet Chef Neal Martin at the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair as he, along with his wife Denise and daughter Bella, makes and assembles Poutine.

There are four more Sunday Suppers that you can follow along with. Sunday Suppers share their menu and recipes ahead of time, so viewers can shop, prep, and follow along with the chefs as they put together various meals from around the state. Click here to learn more. To learn more about the efforts of Taste Maine and ReUp ME, click here.

Here is the recipe for Chef Neal Martin's preparation of Maine Potatoes Poutine.

Ingredients:

4 x small Maine potatoes

2 cups mozzarella cheese, or any mixture your prefer

2 cups gravy, either from a jar or powder packs to create 2 cups

Instructions: -