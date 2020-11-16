Chef Cameron Prescott from Copita prepares a Corn Casserole his Dad always made

A family gathering was never complete without it!

MOUNT DESERT, Maine — As part of the Sunday Supper Series from Taste Maine, chefs and flavors from across the state are being showcased to raise awareness -- and hopefully funds -- to support the hospitality industry.

Maine restaurants, bars, tasting rooms, and markets are struggling to adapt to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. O'Maine Studios has launched ReUp ME - hosting a series of Sunday Suppers, and launching the Maine Restaurant Relief Fund with the goal of raising money and awarding grants to restaurants in all 16 counties.

Tonight, we meet Chef Cameron Prescott from Copita in Northeast Harbor. He prepares a family favorite -- his Dad's Corn Casserole.

There are three more Sunday Suppers that you can follow along with. Sunday Suppers share their menu and recipes ahead of time, so viewers can shop, prep, and follow along with the chefs as they put together various meals from around the state. Click here to learn more. To learn more about the efforts of Taste Maine and ReUp ME, click here.

Here is the recipe for Chef Prescott's Corn Casserole:

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh sweet corn kernels (if unavailable use sweet canned or frozen corn)

14 oz /1 lg can creamed corn

1 box corn muffin mix

1 cup sour cream

½ stick melted butter

2 cups shredded cheddar

1 bunch green onion

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 375º

2. Add Corn muffin mix to large mixing bowl

3. Add whole kernels, creamed corn, sour cream, butter, salt and cheese- saving ½ cup cheese for the top

4. Mix thoroughly, then add to 9 in. square casserole dish

5. Add remaining cheese and sprinkle some salt and pepper on top

6. Bake in the oven at 375º for 40 minutes