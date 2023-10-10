207 Recipe: A light, refreshing watermelon salad

Chef David Turin shares his recipe for watermelon salad in the 207 kitchen.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef David Turin is the owner of David’s Restaurant in Portland and David’s 388 in South Portland.

He stopped by the 207 kitchen to share his light and refreshing watermelon salad. To make it for yourself at home, just follow the recipe below.

Ingredients:

Dressing

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon salt, kosher

½ teaspoon black pepper, coarse ground

¼ cups EVOO

Salad

3 cups seedless watermelon, rind removed, medium dice

Avocado optional

1 cup fresh corn, steamed, chilled, and removed from the cobb

1 cup pea tendrils

1 cucumber, medium dice

½ small red onion, thinly sliced with the grain

1 cup feta, crumbled

10 large leaves fresh mint, chiffonade

5 large leaves fresh basil, chiffonade

Method of Preparation:

1. Prep all the salad ingredients and set aside.

2. Combine all the dressing ingredients except the EVOO in a bowl. Whisk in the EVOO in a steady stream.

3. Either arrange the salad in a bowl and pour the dressing over the top when ready to serve, or toss all ingredients together with the dressing.