Get the most out of your summer berries by making a triple berry jam

PORTLAND, Maine — Allison Carroll Duffy is the author of “Preserving with Pomona’s Pectin” and joined us in the 207 studio to share her recipe for a triple berry jam. It’s easy to make at home by just following the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 4 cups whole strawberries.
- 4 cups whole red raspberries.
- 4 cups whole blueberries.
- 3 tsp. calcium water, see steps one through two in the instructions.
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice, bottled.
- 2 cups sugar.
- 3 tsp. Pomona’s Pectin mixed with sweetener.
Instructions:
- Before you begin, prepare calcium water.
- To do this, combine ½ teaspoon of calcium powder (in the small packet in your box of Pomona’s pectin) with ½ cup of water in a small, clear jar with a lid. Shake well.
- Extra calcium water should be stored in the refrigerator for future use.
- Wash jars, lids, and bands. Place jars in canner, fill canner 2/3 full with water, bring to a boil. Turn off heat, cover, and keep jars in hot canner water until ready to use. Place lids in water in a small saucepan; cover and heat to a low boil. Turn off heat and keep lids in hot water until ready to use.
- Wash, hull, slice, and mash strawberries. Wash and mash red raspberries. Wash, stem, and mash blueberries. Measure 2 cups of each type of mashed berry into saucepan.
- Add calcium water and lemon juice. Mix well.
- Measure sugar into a bowl. Thoroughly mix pectin powder into sugar. Set aside.
- Bring fruit mixture to a full boil. Add pectin-sugar mixture, stirring vigorously for 1 to 2 minutes to dissolve the pectin while the jam comes back up to a boil. Once the jam returns to a full boil, remove it from the heat.
- Fill hot jars to ¼ to the top. Wipe rims clean. Screw on two-piece lids. Put filled jars in boiling water to cover. Boil 10 minutes (add 1 minute more for every 1,000 ft. above sea level). Remove from water. Let jars cool. Check seals; lids should be sucked down.
- Eat within one year. Lasts three weeks once opened.
To see the full recipe at hand, watch the 207 video below: