Denny Breau joined 207 in the studio to talk about his new CD and perform some original music.

PORTLAND, Maine — There are few musicians that can play as well as Denny Breau. A member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Breau is one of the best finger-picking guitarists in the state.

He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about an upcoming show at St. Lawrence Arts in Portland, where four other musicians will join him.

You can hear more about the show, and hear Breau perform, by watching the 207 interview with him below: