OSSIPEE, N.H. — Eight people were transported to New Hampshire hospitals Thursday afternoon, following a third alarm fire in an apartment building in Ossipee.

According to New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi, reports came in around noon of people trapped by a fire at a four-story, 15-unit apartment complex on Route 16. There were a total of 49 occupants that lived in the building and approximately half were home at the time of the fire.

Upon arrival, the Ossipee Corner Fire Department found heavy fire showing from the third floor the building. Three people were seen jumping from windows on the third and fourth floors, and two children were dropped from upper windows as well.

Eight of the building's occupants were transported to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro by area ambulances. Three of the victims were then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon - two via DHART helicopter and one via ambulance.

Victims were transported for traumatic injuries from jumping, as well as for smoke inhalation. The ages of the people transported are as follows:

Dartmouth Hitchcock:

1-month-old female – critical condition

17-year-old girl – Serious, non-life threatening

19-year-old woman – Serious, non-life threatening

Huggins Hospital:

2-year-old girl

23-year-old man

33-year-old woman

50-year-old woman

53-year-old man

The American Red Cross Disaster Team was on scene to assist with replacing essential items and sheltering the victims for the night.

The origins and cause of the fire is being investigated by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.

State Fire Marshal Parisi reminds residents to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order, and to keep exits clear and available for use, including windows and secondary doors.

