Hiker rescued after suffering head injury while descending Katahdin

The 55-year-old unidentified man suffered a head injury and was rescued through the collaborative efforts of the Maine Forest Service and Baxter State Park Rangers.

Baxter State Park Rangers responded to the 9-1-1 call in the early afternoon, on Saturday, August 15th. The MFS Huey delivered the man to Millinocket Regional Hospital by 5:30 p.m.

The man, who had been hiking with friends up the Helon Taylor and Knife Edge trails, was descending the Saddle around 2 p.m. when he fell and suffered a blow to the head.

Baxter Park Ranger Jen Sinsabaugh and volunteer search and rescue group Mahoosuc Search and Rescue responded on foot after receiving the 9-1-1 call.

Maine Forest Service Pilots Chris Blackey and Jeff Miller and crew chiefs Ben Goodwin and Scott Maddox flew Baxter Park Rangers Rob Tice, Dan Rinard, and Russell Closs III to the Tableland to assist.

The team then helped the man into one of the Hueys on the Tableland, and he was flown directly to Millinocket Regional Hospital to receive treatment.