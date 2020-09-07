Game Wardens carry hikers down Black Mountain in rescue effort

Maine Game Wardens rescued two hikers Wednesday afternoon after they were stranded and needed help due to medical issues.

RUMFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) says two women were rescued by Game Wardens Wednesday afternoon on Black Mountain in Rumford.

The two hikers, Holly Gichel, 41, and Robin Sturtevant, 49, both of Augusta, were stranded on the top of the mountain and needed help due to medical issues, the MDIFW says. Game Wardens responded to the call around 3:30 p.m.

Game Wardens Camden Akins and John Carter hiked the mountain to help and when they got there realized the hikers need more attention than reported. Akins and Carter carried the hikers down the mountain on their backs through the rain, according to the MDIFW.

Game Warden Sergeant Ralph Hosford and emergency rescue personnel from Sullivan and Gouldsboro Fire Departments carried a stokes litter down the Schoodic Beach Trail and met them.

The hikers were then taken by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth around 7:30 p.m.