Injured hiker rescued on Appalachian Trail

A Rhode Island woman was hiking a remote section of the trail when she fell approximately 40 feet on a steep section of the trail, seriously injuring her right arm.

REDINGTON, Maine — A 25-year-old woman from Smithfield, Rhode Island was rescued on Wednesday after falling on a steep section of the Appalachian Trail near Sugarloaf.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) says Emma Sonberg was hiking on a remote section of the trail in Redington Township Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when she fell approximately 40 feet on a steep section of the trail where it crosses Orbeton Stream. She sustained a serious injury to her right arm along with scrapes and bruising.

MDIFW said thanks to an emergency locator beacon she had with her, Sonberg was able to notify local authorities. By activating the device, an accurate GPS coronadite to her location was sent to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, leading rescuers directly to her for help.

She was eventually able to walk a mile to a Game Warden where she was taken to an ambulance around 8:30 p.m. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.