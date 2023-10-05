Millinocket hospital to start construction on new emergency department after receiving federal funds

Construction on the new emergency department will start in 2024, officials say.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Construction on a new emergency department at the Millinocket Regional Hospital's main campus is expected to start in 2024, officials say. This comes after the hospital announced it had received $3.5 million in federal funds.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, the hospital said the construction will begin pending final approval from the state.

The federal funds came from the Congressionally Delegated Spending package of 2023, according to the release.

Critical access hospitals like Millinocket Regional serve large rural areas of Maine and are the "sole source of critical care for the residents of their designated region," hospital officials said.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Peterson added that the money will partially fund the multi-million-dollar project and allow construction to begin next summer.

"In a health emergency, minutes matter. Investing in rural emergency medicine ensures that essential lifesaving services are equally available to both rural and urban residents of Maine," Peterson said in the release.

For more information, click here.