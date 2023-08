Police asked the public to avoid the Colony Place area Tuesday night.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Police are warning the public of a hazardous incident in Millinocket Tuesday night.

The East Millinocket Police Department is advising the public to avoid the area of Colony Place while it's closed for a hazmat incident, according to a Facebook post.

No further information is available at this time.

