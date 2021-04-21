Medical marijuana caregiver severely injured in accident

Dawson Julia, a pioneer in Maine's medical cannabis program, is in critical condition at a Florida hospital

UNITY, Maine — Dawson Julia, who opened one of the first medical marijuana storefronts in Maine, East Coast CBDs, is fighting for his life at a Miami hospital.

Julia, one of the founders of the Maine Cannabis Coalition, was critically injured in a moped accident last week while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Julia who suffered brain damage and other serious injuries was flown to a Miami Hospital and remains in an induced coma. A GoFundMe account has is set up to help with medical expenses. Those include 350,000 to fly Julia from a clinic in Nassau to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Florida.

Family members say despite setbacks such as kidney failure and a sepsis infection and other medical challenges, Julia continues to improve and doctors are cautiously optimistic.

Susan Meehan is a medical marijuana caregiver and one of the co-founders of the Maine Cannabis Coalition. She is currently the interim Chairperson of the non-profit advocacy group and calls Julia a champion for both cannabis patients and caregivers.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Kellie, daughter Kyli and his family. This community loves Dawson," Meehan said.

A non-denominational prayer circle and fundraiser is planned for Tuesday, April 27 at 6 pm at The Barn located at 1011 Gardiner Street in Dresden.