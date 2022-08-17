MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider

The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop the agency as an in-network provider back in early April.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years.

The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network provider back in early April. MMC announced that decision in April citing that Anthem owed them more than $70 million for health care services that dated back over three years.

Wednesday's announcement means "all Anthem members will continue to receive in-network services at Maine Medical Center," according to the release.

The release says all the other MaineHealth providers, as well as facilities, will also remain in-network with Anthem.

“MaineHealth has an unwavering focus on our patients and their families in order to deliver on our vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” CEO of MaineHealth Dr. Andy Mueller said in the release. “Our agreement with Anthem provides both of us with the opportunity to reaffirm our relationship as we work to improve the health and well-being of our communities.”

“Continuing our partnership with MaineHealth is important to maintaining and improving access to healthcare at Maine Medical Center,” Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, said in the release. “We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, which are important to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people we serve in communities across Maine.”