Maine Medical Center to drop Anthem as in-network provider

PORTLAND, Maine — The parent company of Maine's largest hospital announced Wednesday that beginning in 2023, Anthem health insurance would no longer be an in-network provider at Maine Medical Center.

According to MaineHealth, Anthem owes them more than $70 million for health care services dating back more than three years.

"It's a total of about $13 million per year that they're withholding from Maine Medical Center, and those are dollars that come straight from our bottom line that we could otherwise use to invest in our care team, our communities, and services that are needed," MaineHealth Chief Executive Officer Andy Mueller said during a press conference Wednesday.

Mueller said MaineHealth worked hard to try to come to some sort of resolution but has been unable to do so, and thus informed Anthem that the hospital plans to terminate its contract with the insurance provider beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The change would affect all Anthem subscribers, including those who are covered through their employer and those who buy insurance directly from Anthem, as well as those covered through the Affordable Care Act's exchange.

Anthem subscribers could still obtain health care at MMC but at out-of-network coverage rates. Under federal law, Anthem must continue to fully cover emergency care at MMC even without an in-network agreement.

The termination applies only to Maine Medical Center, according to Mueller.

Mueller said discussions including mediation with Anthem for months have been unsuccessful.

"Our relationship with Anthem has reached a point where it is hurting our ability to sustain the level of care our communities have come to expect from MaineHealth and its flagship hospital," he said.

Anthem has also been reducing negotiated payments to the hospital.

According to MaineHealth, Anthem has not made payments to many health care providers in Maine and has blamed system errors. The insurer has also denied prior authorizations and referrals.

In October 2021, Anthem told providers that it was experiencing delays in the switch from one provider management system to another, and that a hiring shortage was exacerbating the problem.

The Maine Bureau of Insurance said it had been meeting weekly with Anthem to "monitor the situation with provider reimbursement" but that the company was still working through the backlog.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Anthem but did not immediately get a response.