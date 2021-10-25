Maine CDC investigating tainted crabmeat linked to illness

Officials say packages of Hardie's Crabmeat purchased between June 15, 2021 and August 15, 2021, should be discarded.

Maine health authorities are investigating several cases of food poisoning in connection with tainted crabmeat from a Deer Isle company.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said five cases of salmonellosis are associated with crabmeat consumed from Hardie’s Crabmeat.

The agency says two of the consumers needed to be hospitalized.

The agency says the meat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging.

It recommended consumers discard packages from the business that were purchased between June 15 and Aug. 15.