Hannaford recalls cooked shrimp due to nationwide salmonella outbreak concerns

The impacted shrimp product is labeled Hannaford Cooked Large Shrimp. 16 Oz.-26/30 Per Lb., with a best by date of 10/25/2022.

MAINE, USA — Just one day after a nationwide shrimp recall due to a potential salmonella outbreak prompted a food safety alert by the Food and Drug Administration, Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling some of its private-label cooked shrimp because they say it’s been impacted by the Avanti Frozen Foods, Pvt, Ltd., recall.

The impacted shrimp product is labeled Hannaford Cooked Large Shrimp - 16 Oz. - 26/30 Per Lb., with a best by date of 10/25/2022.

They were purchased between March 15, 2021, to June 26, 2021.

The company says customers should not eat the shrimp product and may return it to the store for a full refund.

On Friday, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd., announced a recall for various types of its shrimp products due to potential salmonella contamination. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021. The recalled shrimp product includes, frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, and shrimp packaged with cocktail sauce. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the shrimp was sold under various names that include: Censea, Hannaford, Open acres, Honest catch, COS and others.

As of Saturday, 6 people have gotten sick from this nationwide shrimp outbreak.

According to the FDA, salmonella is a bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, diarrhea and fever. Symptoms usually start within 6 hours–6 days after infection and last 4–7 days. In young children and or people with a compromised immune system, Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.