Recall alert: Don't serve this canned beef with gravy

These brands of canned beef with gravy, sold nationwide, may have unsafe levels of lead.

More than 525,000 pounds of canned beef products that were sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain unsafe levels of lead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday. Lead poisoning can lead to serious health issues, particularly in children.

Crider Foods of Stillmore, Ga., issued the recall. The lead has been connected to a spice mix from an outside supplier, the USDA said.

The following products were produced between Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021. They have the establishment number “EST. 31812." This link has an image of the labels.

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House Roast Beef and Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley Fully Cooked Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of “Kroger Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of “Hostess Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of "Armour Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-oz. cans of “Harvest Creek Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" due to people eating these products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said "exposure to high levels of lead may cause anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage. Very high lead exposure can cause death." Children generally tend to be more affected by lead poisoning than adults.