Foundation donating $2.25M to improve children's cancer care in Maine

The Sam L. Cohen Foundation made the donation to Maine Medical Center, Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, and Maine Children's Cancer Program

A foundation is making the largest gift in its history to help fight children’s cancer in Maine.

Maine Medical Center announced Thursday that the Sam L. Cohen Foundation will donate $2.25 million to Maine Medical Center, Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, and Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

The donation is the largest in the foundation's history.

Officials from MMMC said a new pediatric center in Scarborough will be named The Sam L. Cohen Pediatric Infusion Center. MCCP will also use funds from the gift to establish the Sam L. Cohen Medical Director Chair at the and enhance its psycho-social support services, according to a release.

The pediatric infusion center will create the capacity for 500 additional infusions each year. The outpatient center will give patients access to child life, music therapy, and clinical specialists, and will include a solarium.