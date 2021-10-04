CMP donates $10K to Maine Children's Cancer Program via Maine Elks Association

“The funds support a number of services that aren’t typically included in our budget or covered by health insurance.” -Aaron Weiss, D.O., MCCP’s medical director

Central Maine Power (CMP) has donated $10,000 to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP) in Scarborough on behalf of the Maine Elks Association's efforts.

President of the Maine Elks Association and employee of CMP, Anthony Gause, played a central role in making the donation a reality, according to a press release by CMP.

“Every state president of the Maine Elks Association has a goal to raise money for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program,” Gause said. “I asked Central Maine Power if they would be interested, and they responded with an enthusiastic ‘Yes!’”

Part of CMP’s donation will be put to use in the clinic’s Child Life program that provides children, who are undergoing treatment, with fun activities to participate in.

“Generous people and businesses like CMP make our program significantly stronger,” said Aaron Weiss, D.O., MCCP’s medical director. “The funds support a number of services that aren’t typically included in our budget or covered by health insurance.”

The MCCP is the pediatric oncology program of The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center. It has three primary areas of focus: providing children with access to the best cancer treatments available, participating in clinical research to improve survival rates and move closer to a cure, and supporting the entire family throughout their journey with childhood cancer.