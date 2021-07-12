Northern Light Health running 'booster blitz' vaccine clinic in South Portland

According to Northern Light Health, vaccine supply is not an issue and shots will be available to children ages 5 and older.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Augusta armory aired on Dec. 7.

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will hold a “booster blitz” COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Pier 1 building at 368 Maine Mall Rd. in South Portland.

The clinic will operate:

Tuesday 12/14, Wednesday 12/15, and Thursday 12/16 from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday 12/17 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, 12/18 noon - 5 p.m.

Monday 12/21, Tuesday 12/22, and Wednesday 12/23 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

According to Northern Light Health, vaccine supply is not an issue, and shots will be available to children ages five and older. Consent forms are available here for children under 18.

1/Hi #Maine: It's time to talk #COVID19 #boosters.



They are crucial. If you've been vaccinated and are eligible for a booster, you should absolutely get one.



A recent paper on this: https://t.co/GQ5okhhD0F



Indeed, 16-17 year olds can now get boosters of @pfizer vaccine. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) December 10, 2021

A new walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is also open at the Augusta armory. The clinic, operated by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Emergency Management Agency, and Maine National Guard, will run through at least the end of the year.

