Maine CDC opens new COVID vaccine clinic at Augusta Armory

AUGUSTA, Maine — A new walk-in COVID vaccine clinic has opened at the Augusta Armory. The clinic, operated by the Maine CDC, Maine Emergency Management Agency, and Maine National Guard, will operate through at least the end of the year.

The clinic offers free first, second, booster, and pediatric doses of the vaccine. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

The clinic will initially be open:

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

The state said hours and dates of operation may vary from week to week, but vaccinations will be available at least three days per week. The schedule can be found here.

Police said people need to use the entrance on Aiport Road to access the clinic.