THOMASTON, Maine — The Town of Thomaston is implementing the "Stay-at-Home" order issued by Gov. Janet Mills amid coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential town employees will begin working remotely effective Thursday, April 2 in an attempt to flatten the curve.

There are still several ways residents will be able to maintain contact with the town during this time.

Please call (207) 354-6107 to leave a message. Staff will be checking messages and returning calls daily.

Letters, applications and payments can be deposited in the drop box at the back entrance to the Thomaston Municipal Building located at 13 Valley St. The drop box will also be checked daily.

Regular postal mail is accepted and can be mailed to: Thomaston Town Office, 13 Valley St., Thomaston, ME 04861.

There are many online services still available to residents. Please take advantage of Rapid Renewal to renew vehicle registrations. MOSES through Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is available to purchase fishing and hunting licenses and process ATV and boat registrations.

All essential employees will still be working including Fire, Ambulance, Police and Utilities (Pollution Control Department).

Please visit the Town website at www.thomastonmaine.us for further information and for email contacts.

The Town of Thomaston wants to thank all of their citizen’s for their cooperation and patience during this difficult time.

