Mills expands religious gathering limit

AUGUSTA, Maine — Amid improved public health metrics, Gov. Janet Mills announced an executive order expanding gathering limits for houses of worship in Maine. Houses of worship may now accommodate five people per 1,000 square feet of space, or up to 50 people, whichever is greater, Mills announced Friday.

Previously, the number of people who could gather in houses of worship was limited to 50. The five people per 1,000 square feet gathering is the same limit that applies to retail space.

Religious leaders in Maine have been pushing for the gathering limit to be expanded since the summer.

The Mills administration says critical public health measures, such as requirements to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet of distance, remain in effect for all venues including houses of worship.

The COVID-19 Checklist for Religious Gatherings has been updated to reflect this change.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Checklists for Performing Arts Venues and for Seated Food and Drink Service have been updated to allow for expanded singing opportunities in certain circumstances with public health protocols, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

The Maine Department of Education has updated its Choral Guidance to allow for indoor singing, with masking and physical distancing. The protocols across these three updates are consistent. The updates are effective immediately.