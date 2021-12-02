All 16 Maine counties now ‘green’ in Maine DOE color-coded designations

Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York counties were reclassified as ‘green’ in the latest Maine DOE update on Friday

AUGUSTA, Maine — For the first time since Oct. 16, all 16 Maine counties are designated as “green” in the Maine Department of Education (DOE) color-coded health system that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York counties were reclassified from yellow to green in the update Friday amid “dramatic drops” in new COVID-19 case and positivity rates over the past two weeks, the Maine DOE said.

All other counties remain green.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.