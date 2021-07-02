Maine health care workers fly to Super Bowl LV on Patriots plane

Cathy Bean, manager of clinical and community health services for Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, was among the 76 health care workers flown to Tampa Bay.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — 76 vaccinated health care workers, including four from Maine, traveled to Super Bowl LV in style.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Tuesday that the team would fly the selected health care "superheroes" in the Patriots team plane to Tampa Bay for an all-expenses-paid trip, which includes:

A ticket to the game

A police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport

An exclusive ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus

A two-night complimentary hotel stay

A Patriots gift bag

A $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium

Ground transportation in Tampa

Cathy Bean, manager of clinical and community health services for Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, was among the group partaking in the well-deserved fun, as was Lisa Ireland -- a registered nurse at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk.

Here are some photos Bean posted prior to departure:

Bean also posted photos of a letter personally addressed to her from the Krafts, as well as a swag bag that was waiting for her on the plane. The swag bag includes a Patriots winter hat, a Patriots mask, a Patriots ballcap, a copy of, "The Dynasty," by Jeff Benedict, hand sanitizer, and a poncho.

It appears the plane touched down in Tampa Bay around 1:45 p.m.

What a journey.



From Boston to Tampa, 76 vaccinated healthcare workers arrive for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/K6mm26hNyT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 7, 2021

On Saturday, the Patriots posted photos to Twitter showing a new decal added to the plane to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, which reads, “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated.”

Here's some more info on the Maine health care workers selected for the trip: