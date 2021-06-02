Officials say it's best to watch Sunday's big game at home

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday between Brady and the Bucs and Mahomes and the Chiefs.

MAINE, USA — Maine's top health officials are concerned about Super Bowl parties and gatherings. With COVID-19 guidelines in place for many people, celebrations will look different this year.

For Binga's in Yarmouth, that means takeout.

"We still are expecting a tremendous amount of takeout but only two of our three dining rooms are open," owner Alec Altman said.

In the Portland location on Super Bowl Sunday, there are usually 300-400 people cheering, he said, but because of the pandemic, only 50 people are allowed inside at one time.

They usually do a lot of takeout for Super Bowl parties, and while there are still a lot of orders, they're a bit smaller.

For folks who are looking to dine in while watching the game, some businesses will be open for that including Rigby Yard in Portland.

"We're not doing a Super Bowl party," owner Larry Constantin said. "What we're doing is we're reserving tables for Super Bowl seating."

Maine Governor Janet Mills said Thursday's that the state "seems to have "rounded the corner" after the post-holiday COVID-19 case spike, but she fears this weekend's celebrations could set Maine back.

She added that maintaining social distance will not only keep you safe but will ease the burden of healthcare workers.

"It's a small inconvenience, a small sacrifice for a lot of good reasons," she said.

Tomorrow night is the big game between @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers and @PatrickMahomes and the @Chiefs and while it can feel like the perfect time to get together with friends, @nirav_mainecdc says it's safest to stay home #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/gH6qkMZyNQ — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 6, 2021

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah echoed that sentiment and added that even small gatherings can spread COVID-19.

"There's a concern that Super Bowl events could turn into transmission events," he said during a press briefing Thursday.

Super Bowl celebrations will look different, but there will be a familiar component to many New Englanders: Tom Brady.

"Let's all make sure we're alive and well next year to watch Tom Brady's 11th appearance at the super bowl," Mills said.