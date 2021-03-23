Maine CDC says it's aware of an outbreak at NH wrestling match

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said it's too soon to tell if there have been any connections between an outbreak in New Hampshire and cases in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A wrestling tournament just over Maine's border in New Hampshire is now the focus of a COVID-19 outbreak investigation.

A wrestling team from Maine was part of the tournament and three of its members have already tested positive for COVID-19. The team is made up of athletes all around southern Maine from York to Lincoln Counties, where schools are seeing an increase in cases.

"We're still in this," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said about the pandemic during Tuesday's coronavirus briefing.

There is a concern that wrestlers in Maine have spread the virus, but Shah said there is no evidence of that, yet.

"We are looking into the extent people here in Maine may have been exposed," he said.

The match was on March 6. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) deemed it an outbreak on March 15. Since then, a number of York County schools in Elliot, Sanford, Buxton, and Waterboro have announced positive COVID-19 cases. Only Bonney Eagle High School has moved to remote learning.

Shah said in Tuesday's briefing that the Maine CDC is waiting to make the connection.

"At this time we haven't discovered any definitive cases but it's also relatively soon in the transmission cycle," he said.

New Hampshire DHHS is recommending anyone who was at the match get tested for COVID-19.

A wrestling match in New Hampshire that Mainers participated in has been deemed an outbreak by New Hampshire DHHS. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says it's too soon to make a connection to cases here #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/kmRWg9TEqk — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 23, 2021