Portland high schools to resume in-person classes in April

Casco Bay, Deering, and Portland high schools plan to resume in-person classes two days per week, officials say

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland public high schools plan to resume in-person learning next month, nearly a year after beginning remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casco Bay High School will begin the hybrid schedule on April 5, and Deering High School and Portland High School on April 12.

Students whose last names begin with A-K will be in Cohort A, attending classes Mondays and Thursdays, while students whose last names begin with L-Z will be in Cohort B, attending classes Tuesdays and Fridays.

Schedules are available here:

In a video message, Portland High School Principal Sheila Jepson emphasized that all safety measures, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing guidelines, will be followed during in-person learning.

Full-remote options will remain available.