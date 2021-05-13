Mills to update Maine's public health protocols

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce an update to the state's "Moving Maine Forward Plan"

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills will hold a virtual press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. to announce an update to the state's public health protocols, outlined in the "Moving Maine Forward Plan."

Mills will be joined by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Heather Johnson.

The reopening plan, which was unveiled in March to boost tourism ahead of the spring and summer, outlines a timeframe to increase capacity limits and revise travel restrictions.

It immediately allowed travelers from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island to come to Maine without having to quarantine for 10 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Previously, only New Hampshire and Vermont were allowed to travel to Maine without restrictions.

On May 1, all travelers—except those from states on a new exclusionary list—were able to come to Maine without quarantine and testing requirements.

As it stands currently, the plan calls for capacity limits for indoor gatherings to increase to 75 percent and outdoor gatherings to 100 percent, effective May 24. The plan states that businesses with more capacity under the current limits—50 people for indoor gatherings, 100 people for outdoor gatherings, or 5 people per 1,000 square feet—are permitted to maintain that standard until May 24.

However, the plan states those capacity targets can be dialed down if the Maine CDC determines hospital capacity is at risk or if a new variant "poses a significant risk to public health."

Mask mandates and other safety protocols like social distancing for businesses will remain in effect.