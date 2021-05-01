Visitors welcome to Maine without quarantine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, says Maine the travel policy could change based on the spread of variants of the COVID virus

MAINE, USA — As of Saturday, there is no need to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test if you are traveling to Maine. The Pine Tree State is welcoming all travelers from all states without imposing any COVID-19 requirements. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the state is now embracing an "all states exempt unless specified" model beginning May 1, 2021.

However, the strict-free policy could end at any moment. “Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the policy could change based on the spread of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. The policy change is based on a successful travel season last summer.

The introduction of vaccines also played a role in the decision, he told the Associated Press. "It’s a good idea to be tested when returning to Maine from an out-of-state visit.

Effective May 1, travelers will no longer be required to test or quarantine when they come into Maine. Shah, however, said this may change depending on other states' increase in cases and variants. He said the Maine CDC reviews that data from time to time and as of right now, there are no states that are on that exceptions list because of a high prevalence of variants, "but that may change as we get further and further into the summer."

Shah said this is in recognition of a couple of things:

A successful travel season in summer 2020. Shah said although Maine had a number of travelers coming into the state, there was very little transmission associated.

An increasing number of people around the country are getting vaccinated. Shah said vaccination rates are increasing and with that, the likelihood that any one individual may pose a risk to someone in Maine goes does down.