BANGOR, Maine — Food trucks are starting to line the Bangor Waterfront.

The first opening on Thursday, JJ's Jerk Shack.

"We're sort of doing a soft opening today," truck owner Whitney Walker said. "There hasn't been a huge announcement yet on our Facebook page."

Walker is the first to open, but others are planning to do so in the coming days and weeks, including Pompeii Pizza, back for its eighth year.

"We're just happy to still be able to be here this year," owner William Carney said.

Bangor Parks and Recreation set up signs so people know to order from the parking lot, instead of the sidewalk like in previous years.

The picnic tables usually available for people to enjoy their food, are now stacked and not to be used.

"There's plenty of space down here to spread out and distance as you need to," Bangor Parks and Recreation director, Tracy Willette said.

Bangor isn't the only Maine city with food trucks getting back in business. In Wells, Congdon's After Dark will be opening next week. Congdon's told NEWS CENTER Maine, the changes its making will better promote social distancing.

From Wells to Bangor, truck owners are ready.

"We'll do whatever we can to accommodate for our customers," Carney said.

"We're just so fortunate that the type of business we have, we can do this safely," Walker added.

Carney's Pompeii Pizza is set to open June 3.

