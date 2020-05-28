MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will reopen to the public by appointment only on Monday, June 1, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Thursday.

12 of the 13 BMV branch offices, as well as the central office at 101 Hospital Street in Augusta, will be open by phone or in-person by appointment only.

To make sure these open branches are sufficiently staffed, the Springvale BMV branch will be closed until further notice, and mobile unit visits will not resume.

Those who need to complete transactions such as registration renewals and replacements, license and ID renewals and replacements, over-limit permits and duplicate titles are encouraged to continue to use the online services whenever possible.

For processes that cannot be completed online, the public should call the appropriate division or motor vehicle branch, as many transactions can be completed by phone. BMV staff will answer phone calls in the order they are received, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will assist callers with online services, complete transactions over the phone when possible, and schedule an in-person appointment when necessary, either at the main office or their local branch office.

Visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles website for a listing of BMV transactions that will require an in-person appointment.

The following transactions will not be available for processing at this time, as the BMV staff focus on the most urgent business at hand:

REAL IDs – there is a federal extension in place until October 1, 2021 and current licenses & IDs remain valid for domestic air travel.

Non-essential changes such as changing a photo on a valid license, changing registration plates on a valid and unexpired registration.

Excise tax will not be collected at branch offices (exception: unorganized territories).

If an in-person appointment is required and scheduled, all patrons will be asked to confirm upon arrival that they have not been exposed to COVID-19 and will be required to wear a face mask or other appropriate face covering during their visit, to be removed only for license and ID card photographs.

Entry to BMV offices will only be open to those who have a scheduled appointment, and the public is asked to make their visit alone unless they are disabled and require assistance or are accompanying a dependent who requires BMV services.

The bureau is providing personal protection equipment for BMV employees, installing physical barriers to maintain distance and implementing increased hygiene procedures in an effort to conduct business safely during this pandemic.

Motor vehicle exams will also resume on June 1, with priority for Commercial Driver’s License applicants. The BMV is scheduling exams in the order the requests were received, beginning with those that were canceled due to the bureau closure. Applicants do not need to contact the BMV, as they will be scheduled automatically and receive notice via mail.

Driver license applicants seeking to take the written driving examination to receive their driving permit can access the application and other information online. Those seeking to schedule their road test should send in their driving hours log (if applicable) and their request postcard; or a letter with your name, date of birth and address, requesting to be scheduled for a road test.

