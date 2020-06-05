MAINE, USA — As we celebrate National Nurses Week and continue to give thanks to all the healthcare workers who are bravely serving during the coronavirus pandemic, Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee to all healthcare professionals, including nurses, as a way to show gratitude for those on the frontlines.

Nurses, healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers can enjoy a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size, courtesy of Cumberland Farms.

To receive a free coffee, customers simply need to inform a Cumberland Farms employee of their profession upon checkout.

More on Cumberland Farms' offer can be found HERE.

RELATED: Discounts and freebies for health care workers during Nurses Week

RELATED: “FrontLine WarmLine” launches to help Maine’s health care workers and first responders manage emotional toll of COVID-19

RELATED: What it's like working on the front lines of cancer during COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Animal shelters and rescues continue doing important work during pandemic

RELATED: When she's not playing the harp, she's fighting hunger

RELATED: 'It's really nice to see that people care." Freeport Middle School girls raise thousands for those affected by COVID-19

RELATED: Reporting violations of Gov. Mills' coronavirus orders