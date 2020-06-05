MAINE, USA — EVERY NUMBER IS A LIFE: Celebrating the life of loved ones during the faceless anonymity of Maine coronavirus COVID fatalities.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 61 Mainers have died out of 1,226 COVID-19 cases. 1,150 of these cases are confirmed by test and 76 are probable.
- 187 Mainers have been hospitalized, 741 Mainers have recovered. The trend remains more recoveries and fewer hospitalizations.
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
WEDNESDAY MAY 6
7 a.m.
- State lawmakers hold 'emergency meeting' to pressure Dept. of Labor over unemployment delays
- What it's like working on the front lines of cancer during COVID-19
- Legislators want more say in COVID-19 policy
- Wearable, wireless COVID-19 symptom tracker could help spot subtle signs of disease
- 'Waterville Creates!' launches 'Art Kits for All' program
- EVERY NUMBER IS A LIFE: Coronavirus COVID-19 victims are so much more than a 'number'
- Floral industry impacted amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- 'It's been two months without a paycheck': Mainers face desperation over unprocessed unemployment claims amid COVID-19
- Many Maine fairs postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- White House discussing phasing out the coronavirus task force
- Mills administration extends deadline for certain Maine estimated, final fiscal-year tax payments due to coronavirus, COVID-19
- 2 charged with fraudulently seeking coronavirus business relief loans
- 'It's really nice to see that people care." Freeport Middle School girls raise thousands for those affected by COVID-19
- Common Ground Country Fair moves to virtual format for 2020 due to coronavirus, COVID-19
- Patriots truck headed to Bangor to deliver meals for veterans
- Maine high school plans to hold graduation at Bridgton Twin Drive-In
- Noble High School's morning announcements become must-see YouTube videos
- 'Where's the Beef?' | Meat shortage leaves some Wendy's without hamburgers
- UNE plans to open Maine campuses for fall semester
- Sunday River Brewing Company announces plan to open Tuesday
According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.