MAINE, USA — Governor Janet Mills' administration announced Tuesday the launch of a new volunteer phone support service, the FrontLine WarmLine, to help Maine health care workers and first responders manage the stress of serving on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The FrontLine Warmline serves health care professionals, such as physicians, nurses and counselors, as well as emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, and others who are directly responding to the pandemic in Maine. The line is staffed by volunteer professionals activated through Maine Responds, including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, social workers, and nurse practitioners, who can help callers to deal with anxiety, irritability stress, poor sleep, grief or worry and, if needed, connect them with additional supports.

The FrontLine WarmLine is available to clinicians and first responders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week by calling (207) 221-8196 or 866-367-4440. Text capability will be added soon.

The FrontLine WarmLine is a joint effort of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Maine Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians, The Opportunity Alliance, Maine Psychological Association, and the Maine Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

“Maine’s health care professionals and first responders have worked tirelessly to protect Maine people in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. “We recognize that this work takes an emotional toll so we’re proud to support the FrontLine WarmLine as a resource offered by behavioral health peers who know how to help.”

“Maine’s first responders and health care providers put themselves under great stress responding to this pandemic,” Jessica Pollard, director of the DHHS Office of Behavioral Health, said. “It’s important for these dedicated professionals to know we’re here for them and are ready to support them in managing the completely expected reactions they may have. We thank all of the volunteer professionals who are pitching in to help."

“As always, Maine’s first responders and EMS clinicians are dedicated to continuing to provide high-quality services and care to the people they serve, but it is equally imperative that we serve them with resources like the FrontLine WarmLine to help manage the stress, anxiety, and worries associated with responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley said. “Maine EMS is wholly supportive of the FrontLine WarmLine and encourages all first responders and EMS clinicians to reach out for a helping hand.”

The FrontLine WarmLine will be available until further notice.

For those who are not health care workers or first responders but are experiencing emotional distress, several other 24/7 resources are available:

Statewide Crisis Line: 888-568-1112

Intentional Peer Support Warmline to speak with staff who have lived experience with mental health conditions: 866-771-9276

Suicide Hotline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255)

211 and 211maine.org can provide general COVID-19 information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources

