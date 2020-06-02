MAINE, USA — Colby College has reportedly rented out a number of rooms on the third floor of the Waterville Best Western and moved a number of students there reportedly as a precaution against the coronavirus, a source told NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to a Colby spokesperson for comment and has not heard back.

The Maine Center for Disease Control said the college did not contact its office before moving students to the hotel.

"Colby made this decision all on their own," spokesman Robert Long said. "They contacted the CDC to seek guidance after they already had people at the hotel."

Long said the college called the Maine CDC over the weekend or early this week. Epidemiology staff at the CDC then spoke to Colby officials, he said.

Long said as of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maine, nor were there any suspected cases.

In addition, no one in Maine had been identified by the U.S. Center for Disease Control as a "person under investigation."

According to the US CDC, as of midday Thursday, 12 people in seven states have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

