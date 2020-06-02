PORTLAND, Maine — Portland-based nonprofit Partners for World Health (PWH) said it has sent more than 70,000 surgical masks to Wuhan, China in the past week to assist with the coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan City.

The organization said the first shipment of 15,000 masks went out last Tuesday, January 28. The second shipment sent 151 boxes containing 60,000 surgical and N95 masks.

China has reported more than 20,000 cases of the virus and more than 500 deaths.

“As the virus continues to spread, there has become a shortage of masks throughout China. PWH is just happy we are able to assist with this demand.” Founder and President of Partners for World Health Elizabeth McLellan said.

PWH received a call earlier this week from an associate of Dr. MingXu Xu, a Chinese physician in Flushing, NY. The associate was looking for assistance in gathering needed supplies. PWH was quick to organize a package with masks and sterile gowns, among other things.

PWH said it collects medical supplies and equipment from healthcare facilities, manufacturers, other organizations, and individuals. They sort, evaluate, repackage, and prepare these supplies and equipment for distribution to individuals, communities, and healthcare facilities in need both locally and internationally.

Outside of China, more than 200 cases of the illness have been reported in more than two dozen countries. The U.S. has 11 confirmed cases in five states and 76 pending across 36 states. There have been no deaths in the U.S.

