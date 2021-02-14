Bangor dental clinic offers free teeth cleanings for children

The University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic in Bangor will hold the annual “Give Kids a Smile Day” on two different Saturdays.

BANGOR, Maine — Many families struggle to find dentists that will take their insurance. For others, their budget doesn't allow for them to pay out of pocket for dental hygiene.

That's why every year, the University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic located in Bangor offers “Give Kids a Smile Day" -- a day when kids who don't have a dentist can benefit from a free dental cleaning and exam.

Typically a one-day event, this year the effort by UMA and the American Dental Association will be held over two days to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and allow for social distancing.

Nancy Foster is the Dental Health Programs Coordinator and associate professor at UMA.

"We wanted to see the same amount of children that we normally see, but because of the PPE (personal protective equipment) that we need to wear, disinfecting, and cleaning, we decided to see the same number of kids but over two days," said Foster.

Foster said the school has offered the event for the past 12 years free care to children and teens because bad oral health can greatly affect children.

"Research shows us that bad oral health can affect their [kids and teens] growth if they have severe cavities or decay, and it can have severe consequences in the child nutrition, their speech, their jaw development," she said.

The dates are February 19 and March 12, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Texas Ave. in Bangor.

Children ages one to 18 who do not have a dentist can schedule free dental appointments to get cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, and dental hygiene education by calling 262-7872.

"We teach children how to brush their teeth and how to take care of their teeth. If their parents are there we capitalize on that," said Foster.

Organizers expect the clinic to benefit about 80 kids and teens. The UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic operates according to the American Dental Association and Maine CDC's recommended safety requirements and precautions.

"This is for whoever would like to come," Foster said. "It's open to anybody in Maine."

Students from UMA’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will provide cleanings with the guidance of dentists and faculty members from UMA’s Dental Health Programs.

All patients, students, and staff are required to wear face coverings and undergo symptom and temperature screenings upon entry to the UMA Dental Clinic.

Openings are still available on each day of the clinic. If you miss the clinic, UMA offers reduced price cleanings for children and adults.

"For ages 12 and under it is $25 and for 13 and above into adults, it's $50," Foster said.