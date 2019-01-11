AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine dentists, dental specialists, hygienists and office staff members are volunteering their time Friday, November 1, to provide free care during the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME event.

According to the Maine Dental Association, the program offers basic services (cleanings, fillings or extractions) for adults who have no other access to dental care, as well as referrals to specialists.

The annual day of free care has examined and treated more than 4,000 patients and provided services valued at nearly $1.3 million since its inception.

Angela Cole Westhoff, the Executive Director of the Maine Dental Association, said, “It is just one of many ways that dentists give back to their communities all year round.”

People wishing to receive treatment were asked to arrive early at the participating dental offices to secure an appointment, as slots fill very quickly and appointments were not taken prior to the event.

The University of New England College of Dental Medicine, which opened its Oral Health Center, and practices throughout the state, also saw patients as part of Dentists Who Care for ME.

For a full list of practices participating, you can click here.

