FRYEBURG, Maine — The chief of police in Fryeburg says it's a miracle no one was injured in a crash involving a pick-up and logging truck.

Just before noon on Friday, March 6, police a pick-up truck was entering West Fryeburg Road from a private driveway and failed to yield to a fully loaded logging truck operating southbound on West Fryeburg Road.

The pick-up crashed into the middle of the trailer, causing damage to the wood loader and deflating a tire.

A Fryeburg man was operating the blue 2002 chevy pick-up. His 20-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

The Khiel Logging Company driver was a 29-year-old male of Freedom, NH. He was operating a loaded 2020 Peterbilt 567.

"Miraculously there were no reported injuries in this crash," says Fryeburgh Chief Joshua Potvin.

"Driver distraction, inattention, and failing to yield when entering a roadway all appear to be factors in this crash," says Potvin.

The crash is still under investigation.

