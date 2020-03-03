WATERVILLE, Maine — The Waterville Fire Department said two people are injured after black ice caused one vehicle to go sideways into another.
The crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.
According to the Waterville Fire Department, a woman driving a car was merging onto I-95 southbound via Exit 127 when she hit black ice, went sideways, and was hit by a pickup truck.
Waterville Fire Department
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles.
Waterville Fire Department
