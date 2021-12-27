Winter programs offer education, play for Maine families on school break

Some focus on outdoor play and others feature interactive classrooms.

PORTLAND, Maine — Parents did it. They got through Christmas with the family, and now they can relax, right? But, wait a minute.

The kids are still home from school on break. They likely have another vacation coming up in February, and it's taken so much energy to stop them from throwing snowballs at each other's faces. So, where can families go?

Portland - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

Hosting limited "Aquarium Exploration" events, along with daily showings of the musical "Frederick."

"We really try to immerse children in environments that are designed to pique their curiosity and to allow them to learn something in a playful way," Museum Spokeswoman Patricia Erikson said.

Portland - Rippleffect

"February Break Adventure Camp" for grades 6-8 from Feb. 22-25

"Teen Alpine Mountaineering Clinic" for grades 9-12 from Feb. 22-25

Scarborough - Camp Ketcha

"We have a lot of parents that work in healthcare so, especially during the pandemic, the parents have been very appreciative that we've been open," Thea Hollman, a camp worker, said.

Bangor - YMCA

Hosting land and pool fitness courses five to six days a week.

Winthrop - Hemophilia Alliance of Maine

Annual winter camp Feb. 18-20

"...A weekend full of engaging, intergenerational outdoor programming that includes ice fishing, snowshoeing, sled dog rides, and more," a post read on the alliance's Facebook page.

Statewide - WinterKids

Black Mountain family ski, XC ski, snowshoe days: Thursdays & Fridays Jan. 6-March 25

Mt. Abram family ski days: Sundays Jan. 2-March 27

Lost Valley family ski nights: Tuesdays Jan. 4-March 8

Saddleback Mountain family ski days: Thursdays Jan. 6-March 17

Harris Farm (Dayton) family XC ski, snowshoe days: Wednesdays Jan. 5-March 16