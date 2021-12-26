x
Maine to receive more than $5.5M in school meal assistance

Rep. Pingree said allowing schools to purchase food produced locally will be 'a true win-win for child nutrition and Maine farmers.'
Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, all Maine public school students will be eligible for free school meals, regardless of their family's income.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine will receive more than $5.5 million from the federal government to support its school meal programs. 

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said the Maine Department of Education will receive the money. 

She said nearly $4 million will be supply chain assistance for schools, while the rest of the money will help food purchases, including from local producers.

Pingree said allowing schools to purchase food produced locally will be “a true win-win for child nutrition and Maine farmers.”

 

