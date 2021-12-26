Maine to receive more than $5.5M in school meal assistance

Rep. Pingree said allowing schools to purchase food produced locally will be 'a true win-win for child nutrition and Maine farmers.'

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine will receive more than $5.5 million from the federal government to support its school meal programs.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said the Maine Department of Education will receive the money.

She said nearly $4 million will be supply chain assistance for schools, while the rest of the money will help food purchases, including from local producers.