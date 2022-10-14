UMaine Athletics debuts homecoming beer with Orono Brewing Company

A portion of the "Lets Go Bears" IPA sales will go toward scholarships for Maine student athletes.

ORONO, Maine — It's two Maine favorites coming together.

To celebrate homecoming weekend, Orono Brewing Company has debuted its "Let's Go Bears" IPA, the first beer partnering with the University of Maine Athletics.

Although the brewery has sponsored with the university in the past, this draft marks their first co-branded beer.

Co-owner of Orono Brewing Company Abe Furth said the inspiration was to give back to the university.

“[I] lived in Orono for about 20 years — my partners and I all went to this school at the University of Maine," Furth said. "It feels great to be able to give back to this university that's meant so much to us as students and as adults alike."

The IPA features Mosaic, Galaxy, Amarillo, and Strata hops according to Orono Brewing Company's website.

A portion of the final sales of the batch will be donated toward the Alfond Fund, a scholarship for Maine student athletes at the university.

UMaine Athletic General Manager Justin Barnes said it's a great way to support the Black Bears.

"Knowing how proudly our fans will fill the steins with this, knowing that it helps UMaine Athletics ... we anticipate thousands of dollars coming back to the Alfond fund with it," Barnes said.

According to Furth, the beer will be featured at the Black Bear's homecoming game on Saturday and at their beer garden. It will also be available at any Orono Brewing Company location and across the state at other stores.