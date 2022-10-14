Women's shoe sale in Old Town to help neighbors in need

The sale is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Old Town.

OLD TOWN, Maine — A church in Old Town is once again doing something a little different to raise money for an important cause.

The Holy Family Catholic Church is holding its annual woman's shoe sale this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoes are on sale for $10 a pair, and all the proceeds will go toward funding the church's programs, such as its food cupboard.

"We have everything from sandals to boots," organizer Sue Cust said. "Last year, the sale raised us more than $15,000."

Cust said they've received hundreds of different pairs of shoes for the sale from Phoenix Footwear Distributor.

“This sale helps us out a lot," she added. "We have the food pantry, the community dinners, the thanksgiving basket giveaway, and the Christmas holiday gifts for children, which last year we served 295 children with funds earned from the shoe sale."